QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 28.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,886 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in QCR were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 128,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,901 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in QCR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in QCR by 78.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in QCR by 16.8% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James M. Field acquired 1,810 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,245.60. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

QCRH stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $471.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $52.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

