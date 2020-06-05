Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Rapid7 stock opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $66.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.85%. The firm had revenue of $94.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $519,015.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,428,292.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,455 shares of company stock valued at $978,174 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 73.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

