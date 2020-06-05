Reata Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,899 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,987% compared to the typical volume of 91 call options.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total value of $287,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,509.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,020,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,039,000 after acquiring an additional 628,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,194,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,384,000 after acquiring an additional 248,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,493,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,441,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.03 and its 200-day moving average is $183.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.03. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,542.06% and a negative return on equity of 322.36%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RETA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.38.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

