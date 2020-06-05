Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $0.84. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 496,000 shares changing hands.

RGLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Regulus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.06.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 351.32% and a negative return on equity of 215.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.27% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

