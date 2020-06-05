Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $93.00. The stock had previously closed at $84.82, but opened at $86.84. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Reinsurance Group of America shares last traded at $91.75, with a volume of 99,117 shares.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.63.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.