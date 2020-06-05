Relx (LON:REL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,862.59

Shares of Relx PLC (LON:REL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,862.59 and traded as high as $1,973.50. Relx shares last traded at $1,934.50, with a volume of 2,883,679 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on REL shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,010 ($26.44) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,915 ($25.19) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Relx from GBX 1,860 ($24.47) to GBX 1,910 ($25.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,974.45 ($25.97).

The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion and a PE ratio of 25.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,837.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,862.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

