Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 3323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04.

REPL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $731.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03.

About Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

