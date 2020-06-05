Reviewing Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) and MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) and MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avid Technology and MTBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Technology $411.79 million 0.79 $7.60 million $0.36 20.75 MTBC $64.44 million 1.40 -$870,000.00 ($0.60) -12.15

Avid Technology has higher revenue and earnings than MTBC. MTBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avid Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Avid Technology has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MTBC has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avid Technology and MTBC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 MTBC 0 1 4 0 2.80

Avid Technology presently has a consensus target price of $10.88, suggesting a potential upside of 45.58%. MTBC has a consensus target price of $7.60, suggesting a potential upside of 4.25%. Given Avid Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avid Technology is more favorable than MTBC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of Avid Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of MTBC shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Avid Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of MTBC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avid Technology and MTBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Technology 0.50% -6.30% 3.61% MTBC -6.41% -10.63% -7.42%

Summary

Avid Technology beats MTBC on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows. Its audio products and solutions include Pro Tools digital audio software solutions to facilitate the audio production process, including music and sound creation, recording, editing, signal processing, integrated surround mixing and mastering, and reference video playback; Sibelius, which allows users to create, edit, and publish musical scores; S6 that offers complementary control surfaces and consoles; and VENUE | S6L live-sound systems. The company also provides Avid Link, a mobile application to connect with other artists, producers, mixers, composers, editors, videographers, movie makers, and graphic designers; FastServe video server that assists broadcasters in making the move to UHD and IP based workflows with a new and modular architecture; and hardware products, such as I/O devices, interfaces, and audio and video processing equipment. In addition, it offers various service contracts and support plans; professional services, such as workflow design and consulting, program and project management, system installation and commissioning, and custom development and role-based product level training; and public and private training to customers and alliance partners, as well as develops and licenses curriculum content for use by third party Avid Learning partners to deliver training to customers, users, and alliance partners. Avid Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

MTBC Company Profile

MTBC, Inc., a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services. The company also provides a web-based EHR solution; healthcare claims clearinghouse services; transcription, coding, indexing, and other ancillary services; electronic data interchange services; talkEHR, a voice enabled EHR solution; business intelligence, customized applications, interfaces, and various other technology solutions; comprehensive practice management services; telemedicine services; and patient experience management solutions. It serves physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other clinical staff that render bills for their services. The company was formerly known as Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. and changed its name to MTBC, Inc. in February 2019. MTBC, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

