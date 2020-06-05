Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 492.85 ($6.48).

A number of research analysts recently commented on RMV shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Rightmove from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target (down from GBX 510 ($6.71)) on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Rightmove from GBX 405 ($5.33) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Rightmove alerts:

LON RMV opened at GBX 594 ($7.81) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 515.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 585.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 373.10 ($4.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 710.60 ($9.35). The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 30.46.

In related news, insider Andrew Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.