Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 22,436.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Masco were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Masco by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Masco by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Masco by 594.4% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 147,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 126,105 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Masco by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,765,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

