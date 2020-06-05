Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,056 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,491,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $102.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $77.77 and a 1-year high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.