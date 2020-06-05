Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 168.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 168,538 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 371,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 20,672 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 641.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 55,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,744,000 after acquiring an additional 39,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 311.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of APAM stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $38.09.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.29 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 181.49% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,483.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.