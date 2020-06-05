Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $256,000 Stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Yum China by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,150,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,357,000 after purchasing an additional 308,479 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Yum China by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,797,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,543,000 after purchasing an additional 332,917 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Yum China by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,605,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Yum China by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,301,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,699 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on YUMC. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Shares of YUMC opened at $49.00 on Friday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

