Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $268,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $70.05 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average is $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 1.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

