Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3,331.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,888,000 after purchasing an additional 68,472 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,105,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $2,616,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $209.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.37 and a 52 week high of $221.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $2,794,404.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $100,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,527.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,497 shares of company stock worth $3,236,566. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

