Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 3,148.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $801,444.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,417 shares in the company, valued at $10,769,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $700,590.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,775,029.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,818 shares of company stock worth $14,690,467. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.22.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $181.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.83 and a beta of 1.61. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $192.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.