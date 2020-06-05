Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 10,889 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,889 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,358,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 100,495 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $774,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 79,599 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

PAA stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,350.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 45,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $247,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,995.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 68,400 shares of company stock valued at $406,610 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

