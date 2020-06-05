Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,292 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 135,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 53,838 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,849,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,243,000 after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $41.70 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $42.71. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $285,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at $856,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

