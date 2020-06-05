Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) Given a €24.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) has been assigned a €24.00 ($27.91) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 32.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €22.10 ($25.70) target price on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €25.42 ($29.56).

Shares of RKET opened at €18.15 ($21.10) on Wednesday. Rocket Internet has a twelve month low of €15.17 ($17.64) and a twelve month high of €26.14 ($30.40). The company has a 50 day moving average of €18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.25.

About Rocket Internet

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

