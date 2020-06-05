Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.78

Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.78 and traded as high as $4.81. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 108,801 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSI shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $491.80 million and a PE ratio of -30.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.78.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$199.13 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Sugar Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Rogers Sugar news, insider Rogers Sugar Inc acquired 28,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$117,773.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$706,638.24.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

