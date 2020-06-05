RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on RPC from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $3.41 on Friday. RPC has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. RPC had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RPC will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in RPC by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in RPC by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 69,857 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in RPC by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 229,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 77,676 shares in the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

