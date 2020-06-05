Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 45,018 Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 151.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 45,018 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Century Communities worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 126,392 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 133,181 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 87,023 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 484.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $2,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

CCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

NYSE CCS opened at $30.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $972.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Century Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $602.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.90 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 12.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Century Communities Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

