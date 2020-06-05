Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,866,000 after purchasing an additional 59,426 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 859,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,564,000 after purchasing an additional 41,452 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 565,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 557,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $38.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.20 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, Director Mark C. Michael bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela A. Little bought 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $71,206.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,094.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,880 shares of company stock valued at $120,576 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.