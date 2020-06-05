SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,443.78 ($32.15).

Several research firms recently issued reports on SDR. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,090 ($40.65) to GBX 2,582 ($33.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,080 ($27.36) to GBX 2,640 ($34.73) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,620 ($34.46) to GBX 2,203 ($28.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

SDR stock opened at GBX 3,030 ($39.86) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,741.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,978.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 12 month low of GBX 1,711 ($22.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,465 ($45.58).

In related news, insider Richard Keers sold 22,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,990 ($39.33), for a total transaction of £658,427.90 ($866,124.57). Also, insider Matthew Westerman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,972 ($25.94) per share, for a total transaction of £19,720 ($25,940.54).

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

