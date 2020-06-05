Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,506 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Service Co. International worth $21,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $39.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 595,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,633,416.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB dropped their target price on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

