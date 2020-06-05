Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,301 ($30.27).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Severn Trent to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,320 ($30.52) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,550 ($33.54) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.60) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Wednesday.

Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 2,498 ($32.86) on Friday. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,900.50 ($25.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,716 ($35.73). The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 37.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,392.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,424.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 146 ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 135.20 ($1.78) by GBX 10.80 ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that Severn Trent will post 14003.9986043 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a GBX 60.05 ($0.79) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.03. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is 150.83%.

In other Severn Trent news, insider Kevin S. Beeston purchased 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,450 ($32.23) per share, with a total value of £19,820.50 ($26,072.74).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

