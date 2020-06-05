Sivan Whiteley Sells 3,983 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $325,172.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,371,154.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sivan Whiteley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Sivan Whiteley sold 3,560 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $223,140.80.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $92.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.24 and a beta of 2.67.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Square by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Square by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 498,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 71,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 18,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

