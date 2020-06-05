Slack (NYSE:WORK) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Slack were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WORK. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Slack by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 92,176 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Slack by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Slack in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

WORK stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion and a PE ratio of -24.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $1,215,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,923.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ofarrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $355,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,764,269 shares of company stock worth $43,107,293. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.