Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Price Down 23% After Analyst Downgrade

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)’s stock price was down 23% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $50.00. The stock traded as low as $45.49 and last traded at $45.50, approximately 18,368,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,027% from the average daily volume of 1,630,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.08.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMAR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.93.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other Smartsheet news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 165,942 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $7,273,237.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,964.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 746,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,103,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 603,490 shares of company stock worth $29,011,887. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,391,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,513,000 after purchasing an additional 626,656 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.