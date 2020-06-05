Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 135,229 Shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 17,381.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,007 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,229 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAN. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAN opened at $2.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.11. Banco Santander SA has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

