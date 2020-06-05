Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 27,035 Shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 144.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,035 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.20% of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of BFRA opened at $7.11 on Friday. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BFRA. Lake Street Capital raised shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

About BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

