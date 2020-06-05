Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after buying an additional 384,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Biogen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,008,000 after buying an additional 30,055 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,028,000 after buying an additional 348,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $716,195,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Biogen by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,380,000 after buying an additional 295,556 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.46.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $299.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.80 and a 200 day moving average of $304.15. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

