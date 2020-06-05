Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ opened at $56.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $60.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.20.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

