Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $1,116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,386,000 after acquiring an additional 73,085 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,772,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $1,198,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $86.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.81.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.35.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 25,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,944. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David C. George bought 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,970.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,288. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

