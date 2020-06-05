Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 2,978.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,074,000 after buying an additional 3,913,657 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,486,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at $110,322,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Genpact by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,995,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,480,000 after purchasing an additional 641,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $21,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on G shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

G stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $923.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.39 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other Genpact news, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick bought 5,600 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $188,832.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 193,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,327.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.