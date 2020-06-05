Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $160,377,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,645,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,274,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,111,000 after purchasing an additional 658,772 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $20,937,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,582,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,072,000 after acquiring an additional 306,036 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:PFG opened at $43.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average is $44.97. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.