Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $162,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,342,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $554,099,000 after purchasing an additional 444,404 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 689,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,240,000 after purchasing an additional 421,114 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,475,000 after purchasing an additional 310,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $21,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.68.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $87.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.38. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

