Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 25.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

IYJ opened at $154.97 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.07 and a 200-day moving average of $152.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

