Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 141.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

CNP opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

In other news, Director David J. Lesar bought 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $110,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.