Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $1,332,654.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total transaction of $539,791.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $260.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.51. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $319.17.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

