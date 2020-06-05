Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000.

Get ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Shares of SVXY opened at $35.41 on Friday. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.14.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.