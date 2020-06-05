Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,621 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra cut General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Shares of GE stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

