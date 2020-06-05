Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 4,665 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 130.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,470,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,248,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,567,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $119,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Wayne Yu sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $45,081.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at $732,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,195 shares of company stock worth $15,621,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Shares of KNX opened at $40.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $42.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

