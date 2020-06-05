Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 597 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 40.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,647,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $3,620,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 403,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after buying an additional 89,679 shares during the last quarter. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,881,057.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 608,326 shares of company stock worth $84,168,549 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $210.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,237.35, a PEG ratio of 391.72 and a beta of -1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.51. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $224.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $144.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. FBN Securities raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.85.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

