Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 6,324 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 521.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 132,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26,429 shares during the last quarter. 8.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $46.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.9612 dividend. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

