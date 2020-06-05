Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.90.

NYSE BAX opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.08. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

