Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fis Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.78.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.37. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $30.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $358.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.18 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

