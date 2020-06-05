Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 208 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 272.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $53.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $144.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. FIG Partners began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

