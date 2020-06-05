Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 841 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $195,148,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,557,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,879,000 after purchasing an additional 706,592 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,786,000 after purchasing an additional 609,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,260,000 after purchasing an additional 481,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,411,000 after acquiring an additional 321,708 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC stock opened at $281.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $287.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.33 and a beta of 1.19.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $227.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.71.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

