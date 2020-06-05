Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,237 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,554,000 after buying an additional 1,107,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,253,000 after buying an additional 123,417 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,810,000 after acquiring an additional 799,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $255,510,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $93.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average is $86.30.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

